AceD (ACED) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $401,627.12 and $13,409.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 377.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

