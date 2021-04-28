Achain Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $21.09 million and $4.01 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00083911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

