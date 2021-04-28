Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.17. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.