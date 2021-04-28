Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $299,325.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $299,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,877.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,204. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

