Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen Sells 2,108 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,204. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

