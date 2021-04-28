Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Down 82.3% in April

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,204. Acme United has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 4,400 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $200,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,298 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,267.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,743,822. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

