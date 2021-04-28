ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $267,670.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00004984 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

