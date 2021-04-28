Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Acorn Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 13,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,119. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.