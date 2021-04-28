Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acorn Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 13,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,119. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

