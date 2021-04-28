ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

ACR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.