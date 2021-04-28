Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $1.46 million and $36,535.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,595,550 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

