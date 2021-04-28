Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 76.4% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,047,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,372,000 after acquiring an additional 453,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. 248,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

