Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Raised to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.