Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $953,506.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.78 or 0.04979068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00466227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $887.67 or 0.01626239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00763628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00524421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00428437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004198 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

