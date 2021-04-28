Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 27,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 137,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

