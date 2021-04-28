Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.