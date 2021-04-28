Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLM opened at $357.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.21. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $361.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

