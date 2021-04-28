Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of IP opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

