Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $336,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $473,476.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,470 shares of company stock valued at $42,190,759 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

