Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADTM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Adaptive Medias has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

