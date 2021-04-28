Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADTM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Adaptive Medias has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Adaptive Medias
