adbank Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99,274.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, adbank has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $99,274.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.