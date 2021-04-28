Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.64

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 710793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRO. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

