AdEx Network (ADX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $153.25 million and $3.95 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.00847097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.55 or 0.08170054 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,975,898 coins and its circulating supply is 117,833,422 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

