AdEx One Day Volume Reaches $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00871214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08191542 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

