adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY stock opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

