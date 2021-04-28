Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 11,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

