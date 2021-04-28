ADMA Biologics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 69,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,441% compared to the typical volume of 2,721 call options.

ADMA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 241,170,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

