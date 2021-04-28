Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $4.52 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $66,262.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,541,704 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

