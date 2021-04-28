adToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,881.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. adToken has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,881.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

