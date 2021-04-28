ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.88 million, a PE ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

