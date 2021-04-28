ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

ADVOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF remained flat at $$12.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The company has a market cap of $601.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

