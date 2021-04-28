Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

