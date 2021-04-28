Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.09% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 80,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $8,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

