Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

