Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
