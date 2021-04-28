Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 41024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $994.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after buying an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

