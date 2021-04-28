Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Achieves $38.22 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00004403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $38.22 million and approximately $179,935.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 66.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00769757 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

