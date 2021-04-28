AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

AerCap stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,248. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.35 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.