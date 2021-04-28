Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0507 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $123,593.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.55 or 0.00841709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.48 or 0.08140446 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.