Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.15. Aflac posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

