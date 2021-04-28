Aflac Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Aflac has increased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. 2,240,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,295. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

