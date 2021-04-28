Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,365. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

