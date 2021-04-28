Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.25

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.25 and traded as high as C$41.85. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$41.73, with a volume of 44,140 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFN. Desjardins increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.25. The company has a market cap of C$781.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

