AGAr Price Tops $519.42 on Exchanges (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for $519.42 or 0.00944640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $68,526.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AGAr has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.