ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.12

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 1151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

