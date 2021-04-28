AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

AGFMF stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Get AGF Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.