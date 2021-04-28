AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.48

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.48 and traded as high as C$7.53. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 122,640 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$527.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.48.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.