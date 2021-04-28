Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,826 shares of company stock worth $7,123,380 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

