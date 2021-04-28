AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,003. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

