Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 644,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 316,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 487,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 237,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

