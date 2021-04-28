Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Agritek has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

