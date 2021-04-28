Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Agritek has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Agritek Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.