AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Critical Survey

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primerica has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIA Group and Primerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.29 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Primerica $2.05 billion 3.10 $366.39 million $8.43 19.17

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Primerica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AIA Group and Primerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Primerica 0 0 4 0 3.00

Primerica has a consensus price target of $164.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than AIA Group.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Primerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Primerica 17.65% 23.65% 2.80%

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Primerica pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Primerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primerica beats AIA Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

